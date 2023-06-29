Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Darden Restaurants, Inc. Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Darden Restaurants in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 27th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Darden Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $8.74 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.79 EPS.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DRI. Wedbush upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.70.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $162.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.01. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $111.38 and a 52-week high of $168.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 43.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 42.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,100,107.22. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,034,918.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 6,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.39, for a total transaction of $1,107,492.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,935.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,100,107.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at $32,034,918.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,024 shares of company stock worth $7,063,341. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 60.50%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

