Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 264,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,722 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Global Payments worth $27,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 259.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $97.04 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $136.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -212.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set a $116.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.62.

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.