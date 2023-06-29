Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $36.51 Million Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 161.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 605,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373,535 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Corteva worth $36,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 110,628.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,936,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Corteva by 3,389.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,624,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,347 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Corteva by 244.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,934,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,556,000 after purchasing an additional 828,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Down 0.6 %

Corteva stock opened at $56.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.74. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. OTR Global cut shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.59.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.