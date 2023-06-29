Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stake Boosted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 91.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,658,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791,270 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $37,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TVTX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,607,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,402,000 after acquiring an additional 647,804 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,412,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,844,000 after acquiring an additional 576,000 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,515,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 30.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,357,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,978,000 after acquiring an additional 317,400 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,556,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,785,000 after acquiring an additional 245,856 shares during the period.

TVTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.85.

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $15.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average of $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $29.14.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $56.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 236.09% and a negative net margin of 130.98%. As a group, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

