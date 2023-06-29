Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 188.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 581,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 379,796 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.10% of Apollo Global Management worth $36,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 274.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $19,932,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,745,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,018,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,070,963 shares of company stock worth $134,006,991. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

APO stock opened at $75.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.67. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $77.59.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 103.06%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.78 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently -71.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

