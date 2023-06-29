New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Stake Boosted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) by 83.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 466,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,755 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in New Relic were worth $35,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in New Relic by 3.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 3.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 284,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,457,000 after acquiring an additional 10,289 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William Staples sold 23,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $1,657,396.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,589.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $1,096,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,093,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,207,255.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Staples sold 23,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $1,657,396.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,368 shares in the company, valued at $7,325,589.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,199 shares of company stock valued at $32,110,919 over the last three months. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEWR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of New Relic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

NYSE NEWR opened at $66.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.04 and a 200-day moving average of $68.51. New Relic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.85 and a 1-year high of $86.00.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.13. New Relic had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 35.50%. The business had revenue of $242.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.02 million. Sell-side analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

