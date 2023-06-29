Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $35.79 Million Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 498.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,105 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 412,342 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.69% of Five9 worth $35,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $22,060,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 91.9% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 9.1% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,658,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,334,000 after buying an additional 138,692 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 257,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,460,000 after buying an additional 102,896 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9 Price Performance

Shares of FIVN opened at $78.47 on Thursday. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $120.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $218.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.07 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FIVN shares. StockNews.com cut Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $87,892.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,338.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $87,892.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,338.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.49, for a total value of $1,158,189.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,504.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,087 shares of company stock valued at $15,946,653 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

