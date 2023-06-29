Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 233,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,340,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.62% of Insperity as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $1,354,696.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,243,018.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $780,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,099.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $1,354,696.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,243,018.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,438. Company insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insperity Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NSP shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

NSP opened at $115.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.68 and a 52 week high of $131.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Insperity Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

