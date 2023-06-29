Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 84.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,855,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 849,427 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.14% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $29,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 43,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 17,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 495,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 17,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $534,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $534,672.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,776 shares in the company, valued at $156,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 5,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $96,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 433,504 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,746 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.4 %

HPE opened at $16.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average is $15.55. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.36.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

