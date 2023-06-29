Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,269,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,951 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 2.09% of Par Pacific worth $37,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 107,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.43.

PARR opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.75. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $30.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.05.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.34. Par Pacific had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 108.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

