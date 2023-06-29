Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 483,220 Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,371,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483,220 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 2.08% of Chinook Therapeutics worth $31,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Chinook Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Chinook Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. SVB Securities cut Chinook Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chinook Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KDNY opened at $38.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.72. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $38.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.14.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.13% and a negative net margin of 4,114.05%. The business had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, Director Davis Jerel sold 295,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $6,138,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 443,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,207,044.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chinook Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 23,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $513,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,524,454.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Davis Jerel sold 295,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $6,138,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 443,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,207,044.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 326,687 shares of company stock worth $6,816,493. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chinook Therapeutics Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

Further Reading

