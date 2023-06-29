Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2,161.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 71,092 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of KLA worth $29,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 5.6% in the first quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 174.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at $58,634,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.73, for a total transaction of $1,528,459.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $9,598,349.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,634,238.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,606 shares of company stock worth $11,430,333 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLA Stock Down 0.5 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $474.43 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $482.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $426.73 and a 200 day moving average of $403.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Articles

