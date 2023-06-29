Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 249,014 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 249,014 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $28,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FI shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.95.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at $21,002,607.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at $21,002,607.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $2,884,625. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FI opened at $122.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.80 and a fifty-two week high of $123.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.14.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

