Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 639,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,667 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $29,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the fourth quarter worth about $536,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 897.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 218,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 196,326 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $915,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 948,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,278,000 after purchasing an additional 164,300 shares in the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on QGEN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Qiagen from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.87.

Qiagen Stock Performance

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $44.56 on Thursday. Qiagen has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.38.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Qiagen’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

About Qiagen

(Free Report)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.