Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 314.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 229,266 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $33,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 53,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 82,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $122.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.38.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $108.86 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $103.20 and a one year high of $142.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.58.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.14%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

