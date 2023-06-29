Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1,929.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,021 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.05% of CME Group worth $35,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in CME Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in CME Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $183.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.62. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $211.19. The company has a market capitalization of $65.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.91.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

