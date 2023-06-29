Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1,379.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,024 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.05% of Waste Management worth $34,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of WM stock opened at $167.47 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $68.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.20 and its 200-day moving average is $159.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

