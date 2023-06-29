Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,398,441 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,017,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,067 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 44,930 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Orser Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 669,560 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,752,000 after acquiring an additional 35,076 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $866,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 250,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,792,492.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 387,044 shares of company stock valued at $10,674,385. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Range Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.48.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $28.62 on Thursday. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $36.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.14.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. Range Resources had a net margin of 41.18% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 556.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.76%.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.