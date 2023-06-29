Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Position Lessened by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,833 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $37,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELV. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $569.27.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $437.11 on Thursday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $428.87 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.00.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.25 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

