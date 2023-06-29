Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 856,297 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Free Report) by 476.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,036,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 856,297 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $36,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 36.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNVR. Vertical Research cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Univar Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $35.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day moving average of $34.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.18. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $35.86.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

