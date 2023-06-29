Steph & Co. Sells 822 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Steph & Co. cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,261 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 131,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,848 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,647,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.0 %

CSCO opened at $50.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $207.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.