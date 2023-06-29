Hudson Capital Management LLC Buys 2,416 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,274 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.4% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,065,999.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.79 and its 200 day moving average is $48.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

