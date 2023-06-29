iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is KCS Wealth Advisory’s 5th Largest Position

KCS Wealth Advisory reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,554 shares during the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $651,913,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,015 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $438.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $327.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $423.05 and its 200-day moving average is $408.24. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $445.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.