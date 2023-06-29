Parkside Investments LLC Has $27.68 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Parkside Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.2% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IVV stock opened at $438.68 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $445.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $423.05 and its 200-day moving average is $408.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

