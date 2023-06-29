Analyzing Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) and Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF)

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Free Report) and Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Hiscox and Fairfax Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hiscox N/A N/A N/A Fairfax Financial 8.01% 11.73% 2.59%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hiscox and Fairfax Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hiscox N/A N/A N/A $0.64 21.81 Fairfax Financial $28.05 billion 0.65 $1.15 billion $86.47 8.67

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Fairfax Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Hiscox. Fairfax Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hiscox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

59.1% of Hiscox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Fairfax Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Hiscox pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Fairfax Financial pays an annual dividend of $10.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Hiscox pays out 12.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fairfax Financial pays out 11.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fairfax Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hiscox and Fairfax Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hiscox 0 3 0 0 2.00 Fairfax Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hiscox presently has a consensus target price of $1,105.67, indicating a potential upside of 7,797.62%. Fairfax Financial has a consensus target price of $1,150.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.31%. Given Hiscox’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Hiscox is more favorable than Fairfax Financial.

Summary

Fairfax Financial beats Hiscox on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, classic car, and partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models. The company also provides property insurance; marine and energy insurance; aviation insurance; casualty insurance; specialty insurance; kidnap and ransom insurance; and other specialty insurance, such as contingency, terrorism, personal accident, and product recall. In addition, it offers healthcare and casualty reinsurance services, as well as investment services. Hiscox Ltd was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, terrorism, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance. The company also offers workers' compensation, employer's liability, accident and health, medical malpractice, professional liability, and umbrella coverage insurance products; marine, aerospace, surety risk, and other risks and liabilities insurance products; and reinsurance products. In addition, it franchises, owns, and operates restaurants; retails sporting goods and sports apparel, golf equipment, apparel, and accessories; provides integrated travel and travel-related financial services, as well as advanced digital tools for agriculture; owns and operates holiday resorts; originates, processes, and distributes value-added pulses and staple foods; develops, manages, and invests in hospitality real estate. The company was formerly known as Markel Financial Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited in 1987. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

