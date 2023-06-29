Wall Capital Group Inc. Makes New $5.32 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wall Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,322,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.5% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IVV stock opened at $438.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $327.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $445.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

