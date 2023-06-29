Financial Insights Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Financial Insights Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 54.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IVV stock opened at $438.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $327.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $445.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $423.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.24.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

