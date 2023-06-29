Reviewing Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) & Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRY)

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) and Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRY – Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Lindsay pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Palfinger pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Lindsay pays out 18.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Palfinger pays out 25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lindsay has raised its dividend for 20 consecutive years. Lindsay is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.4% of Lindsay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Palfinger shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Lindsay shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lindsay $770.74 million 1.78 $65.47 million $7.18 17.39 Palfinger N/A N/A N/A $1.17 24.71

This table compares Lindsay and Palfinger’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lindsay has higher revenue and earnings than Palfinger. Lindsay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palfinger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lindsay and Palfinger, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lindsay 0 2 1 0 2.33 Palfinger 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lindsay presently has a consensus target price of $154.75, suggesting a potential upside of 23.91%. Palfinger has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.84%. Given Palfinger’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Palfinger is more favorable than Lindsay.

Profitability

This table compares Lindsay and Palfinger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lindsay 10.61% 19.80% 11.16% Palfinger N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lindsay beats Palfinger on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lindsay

(Free Report)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems. It also offers repair and replacement parts for its irrigation systems and controls, and diameter steel tubing; global positioning system positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, irrigation scheduling, and smartphone applications; and industrial Internet of Things technology solutions, data acquisition and management systems, and custom electronic equipment for applications under the Elecsys brand. The Infrastructure segment provides Quickchange moveable barrier systems that help in highway reconstruction, paving and resurfacing, road widening, median and shoulder construction, and tunnels and bridge repairs; and redirective and non-redirective crash cushions, which are used to enhance highway safety at locations, such as toll booths, freeway off-ramps, medians and roadside barrier ends, bridge supports, utility poles, and other fixed roadway hazards. It also offers specialty barrier products; road marking and road safety equipment; and railroad signals and structures. The company serves departments of transportation, municipal transportation road agencies, roadway contractors, subcontractors, distributors, and dealers. Lindsay Corporation was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Palfinger

(Free Report)

Palfinger AG produces and sells crane and lifting solutions worldwide. It offers loader cranes, timber and recycling cranes, knuckle boom cranes, telescopic cranes, stiff boom cranes, winches and offshore equipment, offshore cranes, davit systems, boats, wind cranes, hooklifts, access platforms, tail lifts, passenger lifts, mobile cranes, truck mounted forklifts, railway systems, rope access, bridge inspection units, skiploaders, and lifesaving equipment. The company also provides contract manufacturing services. It serves construction and infrastructure, transport and logistics, railways, waste management and recycling, forestry, state institutions, offshore, wind, cruise, navy and coast guard, aquaculture and fisheries, and trade and transport industries. The company provides its products and services through a network of approximately 5,000 service centers in 130 countries; and 200 independent general importers. Palfinger AG was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Bergheim, Austria. Palfinger AG is a subsidiary of The Palfinger Family.

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.