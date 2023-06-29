Xponance Inc. Has $6.18 Million Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $6,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Enphase Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $227.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $281.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.24.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $518,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at $15,535,884.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ENPH opened at $161.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.15 and a twelve month high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $726.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.44 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

