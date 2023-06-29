Xponance Inc. Grows Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $550,429,000 after buying an additional 2,173,922 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $578,889,000 after buying an additional 1,557,688 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at $118,218,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 874.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,362,603 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $158,157,000 after buying an additional 1,222,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $3,071,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,529,286.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,384 shares of company stock worth $5,929,160. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ROST stock opened at $108.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.85 and a 200 day moving average of $109.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $122.44.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.18.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

