Xponance Inc. Buys 510 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $6,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 606.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $2,594,661.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,310 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $2,594,661.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $245,427.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,763. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,281 shares of company stock worth $3,182,509. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $223.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 69.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.22 and its 200 day moving average is $193.17. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.94 and a twelve month high of $228.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Recommended Stories

