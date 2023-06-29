Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock Position Boosted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

In related news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XEL stock opened at $61.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.43.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.40%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

