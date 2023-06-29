iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $438.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.24. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $445.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.