Xponance Inc. Acquires 2,264 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 617.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fastenal Price Performance

In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FAST opened at $58.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.04 and its 200 day moving average is $52.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $58.64.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.