Xponance Inc. Has $6.55 Million Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $6,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 227.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.88.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

Moderna Price Performance

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.64, for a total transaction of $6,185,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,903,329.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.64, for a total value of $6,185,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,903,329.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $33,342.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at $217,490,726.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 421,850 shares of company stock worth $56,671,813. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $123.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.58 EPS. Moderna’s revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

