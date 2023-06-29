Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Holdings Increased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ULTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $622.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.46.

Insider Activity

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total transaction of $649,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,248 shares of company stock worth $1,678,501. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA opened at $462.08 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.58 and a 12 month high of $556.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $477.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $496.53.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.30 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

