General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 386,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.5 %

GD opened at $211.00 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $256.86. The company has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.31.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on GD. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

