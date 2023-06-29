Xponance Inc. Grows Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 141.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,238 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $6,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1,019.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Entergy by 1,618.8% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ETR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Entergy from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.08.

Entergy Stock Performance

Entergy stock opened at $95.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $122.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

