Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $321.21 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.90 and a 1-year high of $326.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $290.32 and its 200 day moving average is $283.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.63.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at $945,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,217 shares of company stock worth $4,687,705 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.