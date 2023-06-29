Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Roth Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Splash Beverage Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Splash Beverage Group Stock Up 9.2 %

Shares of Splash Beverage Group stock opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. Splash Beverage Group has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splash Beverage Group

Splash Beverage Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Splash Beverage Group had a negative net margin of 104.93% and a negative return on equity of 223.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Splash Beverage Group will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Splash Beverage Group by 20.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 670.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 79,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 107.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 9,981.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,410 shares during the last quarter. 4.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Splash Beverage Group

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. The company's products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and energy products under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa di Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

