PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 92.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 367,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,947 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $5,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PG&E by 352.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 29,488 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,097,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after buying an additional 133,520 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at $650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PG&E currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.28.

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.14. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.33.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

