Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,610,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 388,924 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 2.52% of Semtech worth $38,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Semtech by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Semtech by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Semtech in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Semtech in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Semtech from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.10.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $24.58 on Thursday. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $65.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average of $26.62.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $167.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

