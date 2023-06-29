Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 137,665 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Arista Networks worth $38,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 67.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANET shares. Barclays raised their price target on Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.85.

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $155.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.41. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.31 and a 52-week high of $178.36. The firm has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 20,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total value of $3,272,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,630.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 20,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total value of $3,272,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,630.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $172,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,686 shares of company stock valued at $33,574,091 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

