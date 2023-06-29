BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 91.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,967,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,377,445 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 2.64% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $41,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.98. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $15.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.11.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.44 million. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $31,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,611 shares in the company, valued at $204,375.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

