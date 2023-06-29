Albion Financial Group UT Sells 821 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Albion Financial Group UT trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $278.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.79 and its 200-day moving average is $243.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $283.65.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

