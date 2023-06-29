Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 2,649.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 207,364 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $43,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,231,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 160,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,225,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.20.

In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 3,500 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 977 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $190,114.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,870.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,799 shares of company stock valued at $3,517,442. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ALNY stock opened at $196.56 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.46 and a 1 year high of $242.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.26.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 93.13%. The business had revenue of $319.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.00) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.52 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

