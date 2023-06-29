Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 92,829 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 653,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92,829 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.35% of Twilio worth $43,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 20,898 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth $510,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWLO stock opened at $63.77 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $98.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.71 and its 200-day moving average is $58.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.82 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $396,969.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,669.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $434,948.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 425,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,516,621.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $396,969.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,669.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,002. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Twilio from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Twilio from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Twilio from $82.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Twilio from $80.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.88.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

