Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stake Boosted by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,838 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 38.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 50.8% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,977 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 31.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,107 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 235,723 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.44.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 138,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,047,399 over the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE UBER opened at $44.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.35. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $45.24. The stock has a market cap of $89.56 billion, a PE ratio of -25.58, a PEG ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

