Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Stock Position Cut by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 367,743 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.63% of Autoliv worth $50,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at about $712,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at about $998,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALV. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Autoliv in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.58.

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of ALV opened at $84.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $96.49.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $232,593.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,895,327.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

