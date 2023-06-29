Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 184.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 192,375 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.55% of Middleby worth $43,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Middleby by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $35,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,660.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Middleby stock opened at $144.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.54. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $120.30 and a 12-month high of $162.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.54.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.97 million. Middleby had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 18.71%. Equities analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MIDD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.63.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

